W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,303 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after buying an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WPC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading

