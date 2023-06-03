Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after purchasing an additional 335,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,269,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,056 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Element Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.