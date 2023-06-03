ING Groep NV Makes New $215,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

NYSE:XYL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.92. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

