Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Xylem by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

XYL opened at $105.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

