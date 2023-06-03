Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $990,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $36.11 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

