JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.73% of Jabil worth $248,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $92.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

