Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $54,069,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $115.37 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

