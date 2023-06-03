JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $259.19 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $259,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $20,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after buying an additional 193,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,002.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after buying an additional 138,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $92.32 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 153.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

