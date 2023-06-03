M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,915 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

