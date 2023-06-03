Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $139.29.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

