Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,768 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after acquiring an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after acquiring an additional 488,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,174 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STERIS Trading Up 1.5 %

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $205.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.24. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.