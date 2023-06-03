NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. NetApp also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut NetApp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 82,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $12,016,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

