Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.31 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

