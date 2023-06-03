Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 4,327 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $122.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

