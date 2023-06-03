Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.81 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in State Street by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.