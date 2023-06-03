Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 368,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

