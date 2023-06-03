Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Bilibili Price Performance
Bilibili stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.