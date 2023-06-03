Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Bilibili Price Performance

Bilibili stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 155.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 613,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 373,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 120,948 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.