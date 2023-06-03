Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,714 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

