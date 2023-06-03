Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 4,728 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

