Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

