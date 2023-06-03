Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $105.30 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

