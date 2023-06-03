Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

ZG opened at $45.76 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

