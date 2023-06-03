iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 5,827,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 4,399,578 shares.The stock last traded at $50.27 and had previously closed at $50.34.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
