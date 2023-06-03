iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 5,827,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 4,399,578 shares.The stock last traded at $50.27 and had previously closed at $50.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.