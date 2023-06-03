Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.50 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 69,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 817,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,562,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

MRVL stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

