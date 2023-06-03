Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Employers worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Employers by 1,964.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers, Cerity, and Corporate and Others. The Employers segment includes traditional business offered under the EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment operates under the Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Articles

