Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.96.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.79 and a 52-week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

