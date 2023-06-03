Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 147.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.