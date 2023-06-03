Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after acquiring an additional 368,252 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 311,567 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

