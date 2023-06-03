Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $259.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day moving average is $309.87. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About EPAM Systems

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

