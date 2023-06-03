CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,940,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Timken Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of TKR opened at $78.13 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

See Also

