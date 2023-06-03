CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

