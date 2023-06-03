CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 209,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 179,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

