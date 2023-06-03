Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $31,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

