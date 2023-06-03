CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 88,535 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,535 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

