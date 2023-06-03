CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

