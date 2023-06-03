Pitcairn Co. Purchases 2,015 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,311,000 after buying an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

LAZR stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $7,579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.