Pitcairn Co. Invests $201,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 60,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 508,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after buying an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,620,000 after buying an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Trading Up 4.0 %

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

