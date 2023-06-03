Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 80,019 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after acquiring an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 88,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $204.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

