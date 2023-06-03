M&T Bank Corp Purchases 4,669 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $545,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,181 shares of company stock worth $2,276,858. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Up 4.2 %

MATX stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

