Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,398,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 217,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 69.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.