Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

