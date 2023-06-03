Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the period.

ICLN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

