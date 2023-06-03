Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

PVH stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

