Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 15,921 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after acquiring an additional 207,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after acquiring an additional 294,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $102.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

