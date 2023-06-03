Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Featured Stories

