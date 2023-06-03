Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,302 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

