Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,796 shares of company stock worth $11,013,147. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $167.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

