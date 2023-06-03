M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,799 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

