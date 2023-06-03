AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Holdings Raised by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 514.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of AbCellera Biologics worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.72 and a beta of -0.12. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

