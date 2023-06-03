Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,833,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,756,000 after acquiring an additional 268,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

